POSTPONED: Charity car/bike show and food truck event

UPDATE: August 5, 2022-- Jason Jones with the La Crosse Jaycees has let News 19 know that the Charity Car Show will be postponed due to rainy weather. News 19 will provide an update on the event as soon as it is rescheduled.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Calling all cool car and bike owners, an upcoming event might be for you. JCI La Crosse Jaycees is hosting their first annual car and bike charity show!
On Sunday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. anyone is welcome to stop by Logan High School at 1500 Ranger Drive for vintage vehicles and food trucks.
The entry fee for all cars is $15. The first 50 cars or bikes to enter get a Dash Plaque.
All proceeds go to the Mississippi Sisters Cancer Survivors Dragon Boat Team's trip to New Zealand!
For more information you can visit the JCI La Crosse Jaycees Facebook Page.