Prime recipes for your holiday gatherings

(WXOW) - Be the star of your holiday gathering with some fun, easy beef recipes this season.
Wisconsin Beef Council's Angie Horkan joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about three different bites that will leave your guests satisfied.
The first recipe would be perfect for the main course of a meal. Angie walked News 19 through a Beef Rib Roast with Chocolate-Port Sauce. Add goat cheese potatoes as side to complete the full meal.
Before the main course, try serving up a few Steak Crostini's with Horseradish Whip.
For a more economical holiday meal option, take a stab at making Herb-Crusted Sirloin Tip Roast with Creamy Horseradish-Chive Sauce.
For more holiday cooking ideas, head to beeftips.com.