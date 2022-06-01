Provide input on plans for Copeland Park ahead of community session

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- La Crosse community members will have a chance to share their opinions on how to develop Copeland Park.
The City of La Crosse Parks and Rec Department will host a community session tonight, June 1, to talk about restoration ideas as they create a master plan for Copeland Park.
The meeting will takes place from 7:00 to 8:15 p.m. at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center at 1443 Rose St., La Crosse.
The park has been a feature in La Crosse's North Side since 1876. It was designed by landscape architect, John Nolen, as a public recreational space along the Black River.
According to the Parks and Rec Department the park has slowly added new amenities over the years, like different athletic courts, playgrounds, and recently a splash pad in 2003.
Key considerations outlined by the project organizers are focusing on the existing amenities and potential future features, adapting to changing environmental conditions like higher temperatures and increased flooding, and ideas to help support larger community events.
If you can't make it to the in-person planning session, you can also submit ideas through the City of La Crosse's Parks and Rec's online survey.