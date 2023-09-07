Quick and easy recipes perfect for back-to-school season

On Thursday, Wisconsin Beef Council's Angie Horkan joined Daybreak to highlight some easy and quick bites perfect for the family.
(WXOW) - The start of the school year can bring with it a lot of hustle and bustle for parents.
The first recipe she highlighted could be the next best lunch item. Angie showed how to make
. DIY Beef Ramen Noodle Jars
The recipe calls for classic items often found in ramen like red miso paste, chopped kimchi, sliced green onions, and 12 ounces of thinly sliced cooked beef Flank Steak.
The other recipe she created was a
. This soup can be nice for dinner time and nice on your wallet. It takes about 30 minutes to prepare and serves six people. Creamy Ground Beef Pasta Soup
Find more recipes like these at
. beeftips.com
