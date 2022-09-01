Quick, easy beef-themed recipes for back to school season

(WXOW) - School is back in session which means parents will be looking for quick, easy, and balanced meals and snacks.
On Thursday, Angie Horkan of Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak to demonstrate some quick bites for parents and kids.
The first recipe she highlighted was Beef and Egg Breakfast Mugs. This combination of veggies, eggs, and ground beef can be made in 10 minutes. You can also use taco seasoning mix to spice up your beef.
Taco Beef Nuggets are perfect for an evening snack or even dinner. Angie says that this cheese-filled meat ball mimic a 'Juicy Lucy' but with an added layer. Tortilla chips are added on the outside to give these bites a crunchy kick.
Angie also highlighted an easy trail mix recipe with beef jerky.
You can find more recipes and info at Wisconsin Beef Council (beeftips.com)