 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quick, easy Oktoberfest-themed bites

  • Updated
  • 0

Whether you plan to tailgate one of the parades or have family and friends coming for the celebration, the Wisconsin Beef Council is providing a few, easy recipes to help end any hunger cravings.

(WXOW) - The Oktoberfest festivities kick off this weekend in La Crosse. 

Whether you plan to tailgate one of the parades or have family and friends coming for the celebration, the Wisconsin Beef Council is providing a few, easy recipes to help end any hunger cravings.

Angie Horkan joined Daybreak on Monday to highlight two fun and quick bites. 

The first recipe she showed News 19 was an Oktoberfest Beef Burger that she actually broke down into sliders. 

Oktoberfest Beef Sliders

Angie says that you do not need to make your own sauerkraut and can pick up a store-bought version. Search for slider buns while at the store. 

Rueben Bites

The second recipe she highlighted was an open-faced Reuben Bites. The key with this recipe is that it can feed a big party. 

For more Oktoberfest recipes and beef-inspired bites, visit beeftips.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you