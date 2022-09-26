Quick, easy Oktoberfest-themed bites

(WXOW) - The Oktoberfest festivities kick off this weekend in La Crosse.
Whether you plan to tailgate one of the parades or have family and friends coming for the celebration, the Wisconsin Beef Council is providing a few, easy recipes to help end any hunger cravings.
Angie Horkan joined Daybreak on Monday to highlight two fun and quick bites.
The first recipe she showed News 19 was an Oktoberfest Beef Burger that she actually broke down into sliders.
Angie says that you do not need to make your own sauerkraut and can pick up a store-bought version. Search for slider buns while at the store.
The second recipe she highlighted was an open-faced Reuben Bites. The key with this recipe is that it can feed a big party.
For more Oktoberfest recipes and beef-inspired bites, visit beeftips.com.