Quiltfest comes to Onalaska Omni Center this October

(WXOW) - Enjoy artwork that can double for warmth at the Onalaska Omni Center next weekend.
Quiltfest on the Mississippi takes over the Onalaska event space on October 21st and October 22nd.
Stephanie Ruetten and Shelly Gentry joined Daybreak on Thursday morning to highlight the upcoming festival.
They also brought with them the quilt they plan to auction off. It was made by group of avid quiltmakers. Tickets are $1 per ticket.
Over 200 people have entered quilts into the festival.
Check out different vendors like Quilt Corner of Sparta and Dragonfly Retreat of Bangor.
Demonstrators will show off their quilts throughout each day.
Quilt entry fees are $2 for the first quilt and $1 for the second.
Admission is $5.
Quiltfest runs from 2-7 on Friday and 10-4 on Sunday.