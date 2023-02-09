RCCW prepares for 'Broken Hearts, Broken Bones VII'

(WXOW) - River City Championship Wrestling is planning a pre-Valentine's Day smackdown on Friday.
The wrestling organization will host 'Broken Hearts, Broken Bones VII.'
It takes place at the La Crosse American Legion Post 52. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The event begins at 7:00 p.m.
It features two, key title matches.
Derek Martine and Heavyweight Champion 'The Natural' Chris Black joined Daybreak on Thursday to preview the upcoming battles.
Black takes on Nick Colucci for the title.
The champion will have Vic Ross ringside, but he will be handcuffed during the match.
"You always want to stack the cards against me and make sure that Nick Colucci walks away with my heavyweight title, but that's not going to happen," said Black to Derek Martine. "You know it and I know it, and everybody out there knows it as well."
The rematch plus a tag team title fight on the line should provide plenty of entertainment on Friday night.
You can find tickets here. and learn more about the RCCW here.