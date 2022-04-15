Refuge makes facilities 'bird friendly' with grant

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge-La Crosse District is making its Visitor Center more friendly to birds thanks to a grant they received this week.
A $5,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Migratory Birds division is part of a 'bird friendly facilities' challenge.
The money allowed the staff at the Visitor Center to remove old window treatments and install new dot pattern window decals.
According to refuge officials, the decals make it easier for the birds to see and avoid the windows at the center while still allowing light in and letting visitors see outside.
Birds don't see glass well said refuge officials. Roughly one billion birds collide with glass yearly. They see reflections of the sky or plants and think they can fly right through it.
Window treatments can be effective in making glass more visible to bird populations. The refuge suggests going to this website to find ideas for window treatments.
According to the refuge, more than 290 species of migratory birds move through the refuge each year.