Ridge History Park looks to share music and preserve history

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WXOW) -- While you may not have heard of it before, a park dedicated to preserving history and all things old, is the host of a new event where all you need is a lawn chair and a love of music.
Ridge History Park is hosting a free concert series throughout the rest of summer.
From now until October, folks can head out to the park every second Sunday of the month and listen to a variety of musicians and genres. Each performance will start at 2:00 p.m. and last until 4 p.m.
The Media and Marketing Director with Ridge History Park, Grace Riness, spoke with News 19 Daybreak about this weekend's upcoming musician set to perform on Sunday, June 12.
"We have Carol Montag coming. She is an absolutely wonderful singer/songwriter. She has a folk music vibe and she's very, very talented!"
According to her bio, Montag performs original songs, traditional and contemporary folk, and songs from the Great American Songbook on acoustic guitar and piano.
Ridge History Park is located in the unincorporated community of Middle Ridge in La Crosse County at N1794 Korn Clements Road, Bangor, WI 54614.
To learn more about the history of the Park, or to learn more about their upcoming events and youth programming, you can go to their website at RidgeHistoryPark.org.