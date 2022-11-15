Ring in the New Year with VARC gala

(WXOW) - Help support child and youth programming in the area while celebrating the New Year.
VARC will host its first ever gala on December 31st at the Cargill Room in La Crosse.
VARC President & CEO Elizabeth Filter joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about this black-tie affair.
"The proceeds for this year are for VARC's youth program in La Crosse, so it'll be a really fun, really exciting, really elegant night, but it's also for a really great cause," said Filter.
The evening will feature formal dining, dancing, auctions, and private fireworks show. It runs from six until past midnight.
DJ Four7, former Super Bowl champion and Wisconsin Badger Hall of Famer Travis Beckum, will be spinning beats from 10 until midnight.
A group of the kids who are part of the programming will also be performing during dinner.
"We wanted to capture and highlight their capabilities, their strengths, and let them be showcased for the night," said Filter.
WXOW's Dustin Luecke will serve as the emcee for the night.
For over 43 years, VARC has been supporting local residents with disabilities to be active, participating members of their communities.
Find tickets right here.
Hotel accommodations can be found here.
If you can't make it, you can still donate. Find more information here.