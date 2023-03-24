Rivoli hosting Western Film Festival, Cinderella Ball

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- You can dress up in a western-themed costume and enjoy themed beverages at a special event. The Rivoli is hosting a Western Film Festival this Saturday.
Co-owner Jonathan Gelatt says it's a fun way to foster a sense of community and enjoy more than just watching a movie.
"Between the movies we prepared a preshow with lots of behind the scenes, clips from the movies, just interesting stuff to fill out the day," Gelatt said.
"As always we'll have our drinks and concessions being served."
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the first movie starts at 12:30 p.m.
For the younger kids, the Rivoli is hosting a Cinderella Ball on Sunday.
There will be a showing of the 1950 Cinderella. Following the movie the main theater will host a grandparent-grandchild ball and costumes are encouraged.