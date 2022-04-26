'Rockin' for the Community' celebrates 'The Executives,' La Crosse Community Foundation

(WXOW) - For 25 years, The Executives have brought their 60s rock n roll sound to the La Crosse area.
They'll celebrate the big anniversary through a benefit concert on May 7th at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Onalaska.
The Executives are made up of Lee Rasch, Tom Kelley, Jeff Lokken, Keith Isaacs and Roger Christians. All were or currently are business executives during their careers.
Remix will be joining them in performing Saturday evening.
All proceeds will go toward the La Crosse Community Foundation.
The proceeds will go to five areas of need for the nonprofit organization. Those areas include racial justice, the environment, arts and humanities, homelessness and addiction, and animal welfare.
Supporters can direct their donations to one, some or all of the areas.
There will also be a 1960s costume costume, vinyl pull, hula hoop contest and food truck.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The concert runs from 6:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at laxcommfoundation.com. You can also text TICKETS to 608-502-0333.