Roll into spring with some new, beef spring roll recipes

(WXOW) - A combination of colorful vegetables and lean beef was the focus on Tuesday morning on Daybreak.
Wisconsin Beef Council's Angie Horkan joined the show to highlight some beef spring roll recipes. Both bites provide two different takes on the appetizer.
The first recipe she highlighted was Beef Spring Rolls with Carrots & Cilantro. A stir fry sauce helps bring the shredded carrots and top sirloin steak to life. Cilantro adds a bit of a twist on this favorite at many Vietnamese restaurants.
Angie's second recipe features a bit more technique and a wide variety of ingredients. She crafted Vietnamese Beef & Vegetable Spring Rolls. Red jalapeno pepper jelly adds a bit of quick to a delightful dipping sauce. A combination of cilantro, basil, mint, lettuce, carrots, and jicama create a freshness that compliments the deli roast beef.
Both recipes are relatively easy and take around 20-30 minutes to create.
You can find these recipes and more over at www.beeftips.com.