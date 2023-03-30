Rough Roads: Day Creek Rd.

READSTOWN, Wis. (WXOW) - Day Creek Rd. runs from Highway 61 and Highway 14 on the border of Crawford and Vernon Counties.
It's a partially gravel, rural road that sits next to the Kickapoo River and alongside a few homes and businesses.
While the scenery creates a beautiful drive, the road paints a different picture.
“My husband has a lot of back problems so I can’t even drive on this road when he’s with me,” said Sandy Davidson who lives near Day Creek Rd.
Davidson actively tries avoiding the road even though going to Highway 61 or 14 adds time and miles to her commute.
"It’s so bumpy that it’s not worth driving on it anymore," said Davidson.
While Sandy can often avoid it, her neighbor, Jean Troxel, isn’t always as fortunate.
"For the tires, it’s tough on the suspension," said Troxel who lives off Day Creek. Rd. "We’re zig-zagging, trying to avoid the worst of them and if you meet another vehicle, you can’t do that. You have to go through the potholes or come to a complete stop.”
The road may look desolate at times, but last year, this rural road served as a detour due to construction on Highway 61.
That plus flooding from the Kickapoo River and spring changes create what drivers see today.
Day Creek Rd. falls under three jurisdictions between two counties.
The Village of Readstown takes care of the roughest stretch, starting at Highway 14 and going down a little less than a half mile.
The Town of Kickapoo controls the longest stretch. The town of Clayton handles the final stretch that leads out to Highway 61.
News 19 spoke with Al Buss, the clerk for the Town of Kickapoo. He says the town seal-coated its section last year. Troxel and Davidson say this has created a much smoother ride. The two also say that Clayton plans to seal coat it's section in the near future.
The Town of Clayton did not return our request for comment about the project.
News 19 reached out to the Readstown Village Clerk who told us they are unaware of any construction plans for their portion of the road at this time.
Follow up to the village president and clerk was met with unreturned phone calls and emails.
"I think the townships will try their best, but sometimes, it's not good on our vehicles when we’re driving through a whole road full of potholes, so it is a concern," said Troxel.
Davidson said that she wishes the three communities could work together for a more permanent solution.
For now, both Sandy and Jean will have to weather the spring and hope that changes will come soon.
"There’s not much road here in the village of Readstown, but what there is needs to be certainly taken care of," said Davidson.