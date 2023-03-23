Rough Roads: La Crosse County Road M

TOWN OF BARRE, Wis. (WXOW) - Spring brings with it potholes, cracked pavement, washed out roads, and more in the Coulee Region.
Our new series, Rough Roads, plans to look into some of the worst roadways and what's being done about them.
Multiple viewers submitted County Road M for the series.
News 19 spoke with Alicia Niemeier who lives near the county road's worst stretch, between County Road YY and County Road I.
"I drive 80 plus miles to work every day," said Niemeier. "It's smooth sailing until I get close to home and then the roads get really rough. That’s when I noticed it.”
The conditions of the road are not only throwing a wrench in her commute. They’re also affecting her opportunities to enjoy the scenic area.
"When I would take the dogs for a walk, that’s when I really notice just how bad the road is," said Niemeier.
County Road M is on La Crosse County Highway Commissioner Joe Langeberg’s radar with one part already repaired.
The next phase would cover approximately 2.6 miles from just past County Road O to County Road I.
County Road M Project: Seasonal Road Work (lacrossecounty.org)
With an estimated price tag of $4.2 Million, Langeberg says that the county has to seek out external funding to cover part of the cost.
He’ll seek these funds from the Surface-Transportation Program-Rural section.
However, the process to secure this type of funding is competitive as the monies must trickle down from federal and then state.
"Vernon, Monroe, Trempealeau, they’re all submitting projects, so that’s where you don’t want to make projects too large," said Langeberg. "You want to be competitive and that’s another reason why we plan for a certain year, but the DOT makes the final decision."
Langeberg is fairly confident the project will start in 2026, but that all depends on the state.
Splitting a project like County Road M into pieces keeps the project competitive without passing too much of the burden onto taxpayers.
"The project is just too large," said Langeberg. "Both of them are just too large for the county to absorb. I mean, that would almost take up all of our budget for road improvements for a year, and we don’t have that type of funding."
Niemeier will continue to keep a close eye on developments in the project, hoping that changes will come sooner rather than later.
"It’s no wonder your vehicle could sound like a rattle trap depending on what you’re driving," said Niemeier. "It’s really rough.”
Langeberg encourages drivers to reach out if they spot bad cracking or potholes on any of La Crosse County's roads.
You can do so by emailing highwayofficestaff@lacrossecounty.org or calling 608-786-3810.
