Rough Roads: Potholes, cracking on major city artery

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Houston and Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rough Roads: Potholes, cracking on major city artery

  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Losey Boulevard serves as one of the main arteries in the city.

Losey Boulevard

The highly trafficked road continues to see more and more vehicles due to ongoing road projects around the city, like at La Crosse Street and on South Avenue. 

WATCH: Rough Roads: La Crosse County Road M

WATCH: Rough Roads: Day Creek Rd. 

WATCH: Rough Roads: Riding the school bus around Melrose, Mindoro

WATCH: Rough Roads: Riding through Perrot State Park

WATCH: Rough Roads: Highway 82 Falling Apart

Robin Oliver Walking Alongside Losey Boulevard

Robin Oliver’s walk on Losey Boulevard is often smoother than her daily commute. 

She drives the full length of this busy La Crosse road to and from work in Onalaska. 

“Anybody that drives on this is feeling it, is thinking it,” said Oliver. 

Potholes on Losey Boulevard

News 19 joined Robin for a walk so she could show us some of the obstacles she constantly faces.

“You know it’s bad when you have your cup in the cup holder and coffee spills all over your console when you hit the pothole so it’s pretty bad,” said Oliver.

Cracking on Losey Boulevard

The La Crosse Director of Engineering and Public Works, Matt Gallagher tells News 19 in an email that Losey Boulevard is a high priority. (Find full email exchange at the bottom) 

Patching and Cracking on Losey Boulevard

Mill and overlay patching will happen this spring to extend the life of the pavement until full reconstruction which is in the capital improvement plan (CIP) for the 2023-27 year

Oliver worries that the temporary fixes and emerging potholes are taking a toll on more than just her coffee. 

"I just replaced all four struts in one car," said Oliver. "I can’t help but wonder if this condition is leading to the situation, the whole progress of the problem with our vehicles.”

While she can’t full avoid Losey Boulevard, Oliver will continue to try and navigate around when she can. 

Losey Boulevard and South Avenue

“Anybody that’s driven it is going to feel it, is going to know it because it’s bad,” said Oliver. 

According to Gallagher, Losey Boulevard has never been fully removed or reconstructed. He adds that it is a severe expense to reconstruct. 

Have a rough road in mind? Submit it here

Full Q&A with Matt Gallagher, Director of Engineering and Public Works

Are there any resurfacing projects planned for Losey Blvd in the future? While it is not a full re-surfacing, we will be doing some targeted mill-and-overlay patching this Spring, to extend the life of the pavement until full reconstruction (currently in the CIP for 2026 and 2027).

What would that project look like? Possible cost? It involves milling select areas of overlay within existing traffic lanes and relaying it.  Costs are absorbed within existing operating budget and in the ballpark of $50k-$75k, for materials only.

Where does Losey fall on the city's list of roads that need to be addressed? It is a high priority but is a severe expense to reconstruct.  As noted above, it is in the draft CIP for 2026 and 2027.

When was the last major road construction project for Losey Blvd?  The last major construction was a series of three (3) mill-and-overlay projects, between 2012 and 2019, covering the extent from La Crosse Street to Ward Avenue.  Losey has never been fully removed and reconstructed, with some concrete under the overlay being original, about 90 to 100 years old.

What do you say to residents who are upset about the current conditions? That we hear them and drive those same stretches of roadway too.  Due to a lifetime of development and aging infrastructure that was not adequately funded in the past, there are currently more needs than funds available to keep up with them.

 What can drivers do in the meantime? Practice awareness and caution when driving, as they would on any public roadway.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you