Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rough Roads: Riding the school bus around Melrose, Mindoro

Rough Roads: Riding the school bus around Melrose, Mindoro

MELROSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Driving a school bus is something Brian Lash has always wanted to do. 

Rough Roads: Riding the school bus around Melrose-Mindoro

For the past two years, he’s been getting students to school safely and on time, but he’s had some close calls due to the road conditions.

“I know each bus stop to the exact minute and if I get off by a couple minutes, it delays my time getting to school and school starts at the same time everyday whether I’m early or late, so we’ve got to be on time,” said Lash. 

Lash took News 19 for a ride along on his bus to show some of the problem stretches.

WATCH: Rough Roads: Day Creek Rd.

WATCH: Rough Roads: County Road M

He identified Wisconsin Highway 108, La Crosse County Road DE, and Jackson County Road N as the three biggest problem areas for bus drivers. 

While Lash doesn't frequently take all of Highway 108, he will drive on it not only to pick up students but also for field trips to La Crosse and beyond.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has identified two stretches of this highway for resurfacing. 

"With funding coming the bipartisan infrastructure law, we were able to actually move this project forward in our program," said Paul Valenti. 

He's the Wisconsin DOT project manager for the Highway 108 project which is anticipated to start work in 2024. It was originally slated for 2027. 

“Our current estimate is between four and five million dollars, and we’re looking at about 7.8 miles of pavement to be addressed with this project,” said Valenti. 

Learn More: Wisconsin 108 Project

The project manager also told us that the curvy stretch between L Pfaff Rd. and Stan Olson Rd. will receive a high friction seal coat to help with vehicle traction during the winter months. 

Lash also took us to County Road DE which he called the worst stretch he has to drive in the morning. 

La Crosse County High Commissioner Joe Langeberg told News 19 in an email that the stretch Brian drives, County Highway E to Highway 108, will see work in 2026. However, Langeberg said the plan is not final until the next budget is passed in November. 

In a phone call with Jackson County Highway Commissioner Jay Borek, he told News 19 that County Road N will see several structural replacements and upgrades this year. 

Three structures will be replaced with one upgraded between Highway 54 and Vinger Rd. 

Borek also said a reconditioning project is anticipated for 2025, but that depends on the budget. 

While Lash can look forward to some repairs in the near future, he’ll continue to stay alert out on the roadways.

“I just try to do my best and be safe,” said Lash. 

Have a rough road in mind? Submit here. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

