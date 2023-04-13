Rough Roads: Riding through Perrot State Park

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Thousands of people travel to Perrot State Park every year to explore the natural bluffs and scenery that Western Wisconsin has to offer.
“I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid,” said Nick Schock.
Schock, who lives nearby, comes to Perrot to escape and soak in the natural beauty.
“Bike up and down the road. Hike up and down the trails, been fishing along the bank, canoeing, kayaking, field trips in school,” said Schock.
One thing that’s not so beautiful about this park for Nick is its roads.
“The potholes are pretty bad in a lot of places and the patching on the potholes is to the point where it’s patching on top of patching on top of patching and there’s still potholes,” said Schock.
Nowadays, Nick avoids riding his bike altogether through Perrot.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources manages the roads in the park. News 19 reached out to the government organization to see what was being done about the roads.
In an email response, a representative said they have a project funded at $1.3 million for the 2023-2025 biennium to repair and resurface Park Rd.
Workers would pulverize the existing pavement to use as a base material and reshape the road surface, adding gravel as needed and then resurfacing with new asphalt.
The project moves into the design stage this spring. Construction would start in 2024.
However, the project depends on approval from the state legislature.
“It’s a highly used park," said State Sen. Jeff Smith. "It’s important to our economy in the area as well as out of state tourism that comes to our state."
Smith's district includes Perrot State Park.
There is also a project identified for the 2025-2027 biennium to repair and resurface North Rd. according to the DNR. That project is estimated to cost $508,600.
"We certainly want to be sure that they are welcome, that they have access and don’t have to worry about what damage they may do to their vehicles if they choose to go into Perrot State Park,” said Smith.
In the meantime, both the DNR and Sen. Smith say the Trempealeau County Highway Department has played a critical role in assisting with the roads at the park.
DNR staff regularly fill potholes with access to the highway department's hot mix trailer. However, the trailer is not always available.
Local asphalt plants are not operating, so it is also challenging to find the proper asphalt mix beyond what the county is able to supply for us," said a representative from the DNR. "We do pay for use of the hot mix trailer and material."
Nick hopes to see the project get the green light for those who call Perrot home and those who come just to visit.
"People can come here and enjoy and not be focused on the fact that they’re being vibrated and jostled around when they’re driving, they can actually enjoy what they came here to see,” said Schock.
News 19 did reach out to State Rep. Treig Pronschinske, but he did not respond to our request.
