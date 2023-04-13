Rough Roads: Riding through Perrot State Park

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin zones.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

.Anomalous warm temperatures will continue to melt snowpack across
northern and western Minnesota and northern Wisconsin today. This
will result in increase river flows along the Mississippi River and
flooding starting this weekend in some locations.

The following forecast crests are based solely on snow melt.

Lake City, MN between 17 and 18 feet - April 20-21
Alma, WI between 14 and 15 feet - April 20-21
Minnesota City, MN between 662 and 663 feet - April 21-22
Winona Dam 5A, MN between 657 and 658.5 feet - April 21-22
Winona, MN between 16 and 17.5 feet - April 21-22
Trempealeau, WI between 649 and 650.5 feet - April 21-22
La Crescent, MN between 642 and 643.5 feet - April 21-23
La Crosse, WI between 13.5 and 15 feet - April 21-23
Genoa, WI between 632.5 and 634.5 - April 22-24
Lansing, IA between 15 and 17 feet - April 24-26
Lynxville, WI between 625.5 and 627.5 feet - April 24-26
McGregor, IA between 18.5 and 20.5 feet - April 22-24
Guttenberg, IA between 16 and 18 feet - April 22-24

There may be a second crest due to flow coming in from the Wisconsin
River for McGregor and Guttenberg, IA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Tonight, Persists For
Friday...

.The unseasonably warm conditions into Friday. With breezy
southerly winds, lower humidities and dry fuels also persisting,
critical to elevated fire conditions will round out the work
week.

Critical conditions will be widespread into this evening.

Humidity levels aren't expected to be as low Friday, nor quite as
warm, but winds will remain breezy. Fire conditions will be
elevated area-wide, with critical conditions more focused along
and north of I-90 in western and central Wisconsin.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started, making them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF
WESTERN AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for Critical Fire Weather Conditions, which is in
effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...through 8 pm today for Red Flag Warning. 11 am to 8 pm
Friday for Fire Weather Watch.

* WINDS...South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Tonight, Persists For
Friday...

.The unseasonably warm conditions into Friday. With breezy
southerly winds, lower humidities and dry fuels also persisting,
critical to elevated fire conditions will round out the work
week.

Critical conditions will be widespread into this evening.

Humidity levels aren't expected to be as low Friday, nor quite as
warm, but winds will remain breezy. Fire conditions will be
elevated area-wide, with critical conditions more focused along
and north of I-90 in western and central Wisconsin.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started, making them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF
WESTERN AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for Critical Fire Weather Conditions, which is in
effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...through 8 pm today for Red Flag Warning. 11 am to 8 pm
Friday for Fire Weather Watch.

* WINDS...South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Rough Roads: Riding through Perrot State Park

  • 0

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Thousands of people travel to Perrot State Park every year to explore the natural bluffs and scenery that Western Wisconsin has to offer. 

Park Rd. in Perrot State Park

“I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid,” said Nick Schock. 

Schock, who lives nearby, comes to Perrot to escape and soak in the natural beauty. 

“Bike up and down the road. Hike up and down the trails, been fishing along the bank, canoeing, kayaking, field trips in school,” said Schock. 

Perrot State Park

One thing that’s not so beautiful about this park for Nick is its roads.

WATCH: Rough Roads: La Crosse County Road M

WATCH: Rough Roads: Riding the school bus around Melrose, Mindoro

WATCH: Rough Roads: Day Creek Rd. 

“The potholes are pretty bad in a lot of places and the patching on the potholes is to the point where it’s patching on top of patching on top of patching and there’s still potholes,” said Schock. 

Nowadays, Nick avoids riding his bike altogether through Perrot.

Biking in Perrot State Park

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources manages the roads in the park. News 19 reached out to the government organization to see what was being done about the roads. 

In an email response, a representative said they have a project funded at $1.3 million for the 2023-2025 biennium to repair and resurface Park Rd. 

Workers would pulverize the existing pavement to use as a base material and reshape the road surface, adding gravel as needed and then resurfacing with new asphalt. 

Cracked Pavement in Perrot State Park

The project moves into the design stage this spring. Construction would start in 2024. 

However, the project depends on approval from the state legislature.

“It’s a highly used park," said State Sen. Jeff Smith. "It’s important to our economy in the area as well as out of state tourism that comes to our state."

Smith's district includes Perrot State Park.

Rough Roads: Riding through Perrot State Park

There is also a project identified for the 2025-2027 biennium to repair and resurface North Rd. according to the DNR. That project is estimated to cost $508,600. 

"We certainly want to be sure that they are welcome, that they have access and don’t have to worry about what damage they may do to their vehicles if they choose to go into Perrot State Park,” said Smith. 

In the meantime, both the DNR and Sen. Smith say the Trempealeau County Highway Department has played a critical role in assisting with the roads at the park.

DNR staff regularly fill potholes with access to the highway department's hot mix trailer. However, the trailer is not always available. 

Patched Pothole in Perrot State Park

Local asphalt plants are not operating, so it is also challenging to find the proper asphalt mix beyond what the county is able to supply for us," said a representative from the DNR. "We do pay for use of the hot mix trailer and material." 

Nick hopes to see the project get the green light for those who call Perrot home and those who come just to visit. 

Nick Schock Walking Through Perrot State Park

"People can come here and enjoy and not be focused on the fact that they’re being vibrated and jostled around when they’re driving, they can actually enjoy what they came here to see,” said Schock. 

News 19 did reach out to State Rep. Treig Pronschinske, but he did not respond to our request. 

Have a rough road in mind? Submit at wxow.com/roughroads

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you