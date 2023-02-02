Rucksack Revolution brings the folk to Westby Saturday night

(WXOW) - The dynamic folk duo of Adam Greuel and Sarah Vos will bring their relaxing sound to Westby on Saturday night.
Rucksack Revolution will perform at the Westby Performing Arts Center.
The show kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Greuel comes from the Wisconsin band Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. Vos comes from Dead Horses.
Adam Greuel joined Daybreak on Thursday morning.
"We really like to focus on music that's going to be both thought-provoking and relaxing at same time," said Greuel. "We want people to come and enjoy themselves and in somewhat hectic world."
Greuel also said he and Vos would like to check out the Westby Snowflake Ski Jump on Saturday.
Tickets are still available for the show.
Find tickets at Ludus - Westby Area Performing Arts Center