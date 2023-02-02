 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rucksack Revolution brings the folk to Westby Saturday night

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - The dynamic folk duo of Adam Greuel and Sarah Vos will bring their relaxing sound to Westby on Saturday night.

Rucksack Revolution brings the folk to Westby Saturday night

Rucksack Revolution will perform at the Westby Performing Arts Center. 

The show kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Greuel comes from the Wisconsin band Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. Vos comes from Dead Horses

Adam Greuel joined Daybreak on Thursday morning. 

"We really like to focus on music that's going to be both thought-provoking and relaxing at same time," said Greuel. "We want people to come and enjoy themselves and in somewhat hectic world." 

Greuel also said he and Vos would like to check out the Westby Snowflake Ski Jump on Saturday. 

Tickets are still available for the show. 

Find tickets at Ludus - Westby Area Performing Arts Center

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you