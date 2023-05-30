 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RUSH Wisconsin West soccer tryouts next week

  • Updated
  • 0

RUSH Wisconsin West will host tryouts from June 5-8. Spots will be available for both recreational and competitive teams for the 2023-24 season.

(WXOW) - Players aged eight through eighteen will put their best foot forward on the soccer pitch this June. 

Rush Wisconsin West’s Coulee Cup

Rush Wisconsin West’s Coulee Cup

RUSH Wisconsin West will host tryouts from June 5-8. Spots will be available for both recreational and competitive teams for the 2023-24 season. 

RUSH President Scott Thesing joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming opportunities. 

The organization is the only accredited youth soccer program in the Coulee Region.

"Our goal is to help every player reach their full potential, chase their dreams and develop a true passion for the game," said Thesing. 

Teams that are U15 will cut players. Players below that U15 threshold will play on a squad. 

Registration is required for tryouts. You can find more information right here. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you