RUSH Wisconsin West soccer tryouts

(WXOW) - Players aged eight through eighteen will put their best foot forward on the soccer pitch this June.
RUSH Wisconsin West will host tryouts from June 5-8. Spots will be available for both recreational and competitive teams for the 2023-24 season.
RUSH President Scott Thesing joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming opportunities.
The organization is the only accredited youth soccer program in the Coulee Region.
"Our goal is to help every player reach their full potential, chase their dreams and develop a true passion for the game," said Thesing.
Teams that are U15 will cut players. Players below that U15 threshold will play on a squad.
Registration is required for tryouts. You can find more information right here.