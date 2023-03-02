Sales for Girl Scout Cookies kick off Saturday

(WXOW) - Thousands of Girl Scouts from the Badgerland Council will head out into the community to sell their all sorts of cookies.
Sophia Walchack and Jacey Schindler joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about cookie sales.
New this year is a new name for one of the cookies.
"They should be looking out for the Trefoils," said Schindler. "They were called shortbreads but they're back to Trefoils."
Sophia said you should look out for the Caramel deLites or Samoas which are her favorite.
Back by popular demand is a brownie-inspired cookie that sold fast last season.
"We have the Adventurefuls this year again because last year some people did not get them," said Schindler.
Sales run March 4 through April 9.
The season provide an opportunity for girls to learn about financial literacy and business management.
Funds also help support different activities for these scouts while they build confidence.
Girl Scouts will be selling in a variety of ways throughout the community. Ask one about their online store. If you do not know one, you can head to Girl Scouts of Badgerland Wisconsin (gsbadgerland.org)