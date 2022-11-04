Salvation Army ready to rock with start of red kettle campaign

(WXOW) - One of the more notable holiday fundraisers will kick off with a bang this year.
The Salvation Army of La Crosse County will host 'Rock the Red Kettle' at the La Crosse Center to help launch the campaign.
Development Director Isaiah Thomas joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the upcoming concert.
"We are creating a fun environment for you to be able to participate in giving back to people," said Thomas.
Learn more about the history of the red kettle campaign: Red Kettles | The Salvation Army USA
He told News 19 that this campaign accounts for over one third of the organization's annual budget.
"Our neighbors in need count on us to show up for them and this is a way that the community can show up for them," said Thomas.
It takes place on November 12th at 7:00 p.m. The concert will feature local favorites like TUGG, Glass Stiletto, and Dan & Mary.
Tickets are $10 in advance plus fees and $15 at the door.
To get tickets, head to Rock the Red Kettle Tickets, Sat, Nov 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite