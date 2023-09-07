Salvation Army's "Coats for Kids" Begins Friday

 Skip to main content
  Updated
(WXOW) - As the temperatures drop, the need for a jacket will only grow.

The Salvation Army of La Crosse County will look to solve that need through its annual "Coats for Kids" campaign. 

It runs Friday, September 8 through Monday, October 9. 

People can donate gently used coats at participating Kwik Trip stores in La Crosse County as well as La Crescent and Stoddard. Donations will also be taken at the Salvation Army at 223 N 8th St. 

Those interested in received a coat can sign up right here: Coats for Kids - La Crosse Salvation Army 

The distribution event will take place Friday, October 13 at the Salvation Army Warehouse at 434 Nelson Place. Registration will open on Friday, September 8th for families in need. 

On Thursday, Michael Quam joined Daybreak to talk about the need right now. 

"Often times, what we'll find out is that as the economy has increased prices, budgets have become a little bit tighter, and sometimes folks just need a little help, and we're happy to provide that help," said Quam. 

If you are interested in volunteer opportunities, or if you have any questions, reference The Salvation Army website, salacrosse.org or call 608-782-6126.

