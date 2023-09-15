 Skip to main content
Scouts begin popcorn sales this weekend

  • Updated
(WXOW) - Scouts from the Gateway Area Council will be out and about in the community starting this weekend.

Popcorn sales begin on Saturday and run through October 30.

Area scouts Chase, Cole, and Tommy joined Daybreak on Friday for a preview of what to expect this season.

Local scouts will be going door-to-door in the nine-county region.

Chase says that scouts will also be setting up shop at local grocery stores like Festival Foods, Walmart, Hansen's IGA, Hy-Vee, Farm & Fleet, Sam's Club, and more.

Pecatonica River Popcorn is the vendor this year.

Products include the classic butter microwave, classic caramel corn, yellow popcorn, cheddar cheese, caramel with sea salt, and more.

Tommy says to look out for the jalapeno cheddar, cheddar, and classic microwavable popcorn, as well as new products like the chocolate-covered pretzels, peanut butter cup popcorn, and double butter popcorn.

Funds support different programs and outdoor opportunities for the scouts. Cole says money can help with his summer camp experience and with new gear for the troop.

Learn more here: Popcorn Hub 2023 | Gateway Area Council BSA (gatewayscouting.org)

