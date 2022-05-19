See how to spice up the classic burger ahead of summer

(WXOW) - May is national burger month and it's also beef month, so the Wisconsin Beef Council is providing some unique twists on this class dish.
Angie Horkan joined Daybreak on Thursday morning to discuss two burger recipes that are a little outside the box.
The first recipe Horkan highlighted was a Beef Muffuletta Burger. This spicy mix of Cajun-style beef sausage, salami, and giardiniera will provide a little kick to each bite.
The second is a Mushroom Merlot Burger. Throw a giant portabella mushroom with some French bread. Add fresh parsley to the burger.
Angie recommends an 80/20 method for crafting the ground beef patties. Top with a Merlot sauce to add a juicy bite. You can use feta cheese to round out the burger.
Find more recipes and burger tips over at Wisconsin Beef Council (beeftips.com)