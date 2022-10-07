Senior center invites community over for pancake breakfast

(WXOW) - A local senior center wants you to stop by and eat some pancakes on Sunday.
The Harry J Olson Senior Center will host the 13th annual pancake breakfast and bake sale fundraiser. It runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
It is all-you-can-eat pancakes, whether you like them filled with chocolate chips or blueberries or just plain. The first plate comes with a serving of sausage and applesauce. Milk, coffee, and orange juice will also be provided.
Adults 12 and up are $7. Kids 3-12 are $4. Children 2 and under are free.
There will also be some door prizes and raffles. Prizes range anywhere from a fall-themed basket to artwork.
During the breakfast, you'll also be able to browse through a bake sale.
All funds help with operating cost and programming for the senior center which is currently under threat of being evicted by the city.
The Harry J Olson Senior Center is located at 1607 North St.