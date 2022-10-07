 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota, and central, southwest, and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Senior center invites community over for pancake breakfast

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - A local senior center wants you to stop by and eat some pancakes on Sunday.

The Harry J Olson Senior Center will host the 13th annual pancake breakfast and bake sale fundraiser. It runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

It is all-you-can-eat pancakes, whether you like them filled with chocolate chips or blueberries or just plain. The first plate comes with a serving of sausage and applesauce. Milk, coffee, and orange juice will also be provided. 

Adults 12 and up are $7. Kids 3-12 are $4. Children 2 and under are free. 

There will also be some door prizes and raffles. Prizes range anywhere from a fall-themed basket to artwork. 

During the breakfast, you'll also be able to browse through a bake sale.

All funds help with operating cost and programming for the senior center which is currently under threat of being evicted by the city. 

The Harry J Olson Senior Center is located at 1607 North St. 

