Sign up for Cub Scouting all of September

(WXOW) - Kids and their parents can a glimpse into the world of scouting this month.
The Gateway Area Council will be hosting informational sign-up nights around nine counties in Western Wisconsin and Southeast Minnesota.
Search for a sign-up night close to your home here: Join the Adventure of Cub Scouting! | Gateway Area Council BSA (gatewayscouting.org)
Cub Scouting is geared toward boys and girls from Kindergarten through Fifth grade.
Activities include things like archery, the Pinewood Derby, fishing, crafts, campouts, food drives, and much more.
Joe Carlson joined Daybreak to talk about the opportunities available in Cub Scouting.
He tells News 19 it's a great way to boost confidence in a child while making new friends and building new skills.
For parents and guardians, the time commitment is not as commanding as some other extracurricular activities.
"The schedule for cub scouting is not super intense," said Carlson. "Most of our groups meet two or three times each month so it's a program that can fit pretty well into a busy schedule."
Sign up directly online: Be A Scout Home Page - Boy Scouts of America (scouting.org)
Learn more about Cub Scouting Here: Be A Scout Home Page - Boy Scouts of America (scouting.org)