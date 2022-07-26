Simple concept creates huge impact: The Power of 100+ Driftless Region

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW)-- Some days, it can feel as if one person can only do so much, but one group spread across the rural areas of the Coulee Region is setting out to prove that when united, one person can in fact do so much.
Six years ago, pride and love for their small, rural communities encouraged friends Jenna Bean and Randi Strangstalien to make a simple, yet bold resolution. Despite their busy schedules as parents and coaches, and while working full-time, they were determined to find a way to still have a positive impact.
"We wanted to be involved, but we can't do a board meeting every week or every month. So we thought this is a nice easy avenue." explains co-founder Jenna Bean.
They co-founded the group the Power of 100+ Driftless Region based on a model of philanthropy known as a giving circle.
Four times a year in March, May, August, and October, members nominate local causes before they gather and each donate $100. Together, they hear from 3 randomly selected nominees before the membership casts their votes. At the end of the meeting the nominee with the most votes leaves with all of the pooled funds.
"The first 21 people were people that we knew personally that we went to them and said 'Just trust us. There's this concept, it will grow, this is how it will work, just trust us' and they came." says co-founder Randi Strangstalien.
"Well, we did get called crazy once." joked Bean.
The small group met at Branches Winery in Westby, barely able to fill two tables, to give the first Impact Award of $2,100 to the Coon Creek Fire & Rescue in Coon Valley to help fund a new First Responder truck.
It only took that initial meeting for the group to grow, and they gained their first member, who was also the representative of their first recipient, Chief Russ Cornford of the Coon Creek Fire & Rescue.
“I came to the first meeting, I saw what they were doing, saw what their mission was and I went home that night and I told my wife, 'I've gotta join this company, we have to belong to this'.” says Chief Cornford.
Strangstalien says that's been the main way the group has grown. "At every meeting people walk in to register and they say 'hey I brought my sister, hey I brought one of my co-workers' hey I brought my friend."
Adds Bean, "They're from all over the place- different cities, town, villages, groups. It's not like a club of the same people. We come from everywhere. We don't know everyone. They just want to have a large impact on their community which happens to be our community too."
Impact Award recipients have ranged from a specific family in need, to organizations that have a wider reach throughout the community, like Vernon County’s National Night Out organization.
In May of 2021, the membership had risen enough to provide that organization $10,900. Vice President of Vernon County National Night Out, Sergeant Luke Sellers, says law enforcement and first responders in the area were able to provide free food and entertainment at their event, along with car seat vouchers, first aid kits, and fire alarms to families.
“We're extremely fortunate and grateful. There are so many people struggling right now.... Without that donation it makes it hard to do the large-scale event that we want to for our community.” says Sgt. Sellers.
Anne Rochin has been a member for 5 years and says in an area sometimes overlooked, this group has been a way for them to work from the ground up; community members helping their community.
“There’s a lot of great national fundraisers out there- American Heart Associations and that sort of thing, but that money doesn't all stay local. I love that this organization focuses on things that are working to do good in this community.”
Reagan Lee attended the May 2022 meeting for the second time as a member, but says it was an easy decision to join.
"It's the goosebumps that keep me coming back... I've never felt more fulfilled after leaving these meetings because I know the money is going somewhere that it's absolutely needed."
The most recent Impact Award recipient, the , received $12,800 to start a Vernon County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace which provides beds for children in the area.
Wayne Sherry with the Viroqua Lions Club says while he wasn't aware of the group before he had been nominated, their message has definitely struck a chord.
"What a phenomenal program! What a great idea! I expect that my wife and I will get involved in this because it’s really a cool thing!"
The co-founders don't doubt that the membership will grow.
"I think that this area wants to give and wants to help. Everybody wants to be apart of something they just need to find that niche of what they want to be apart of." says Bean.
“That’s part of the small community," adds Strangstalien, "is when someone has a house fire, when someone has a really sick child, it’s likely someone you work with or it’s your neighbor or it’s someone you know.”
From two tables at their first meeting, now it’s standing room only for its nearly 130 members.
"That was our vision from day one. And people have seen that vision and have joined us. And we couldn’t do it without them. Without our members we would be writing a $200 check, and that’s not nearly enough!”
The Power of 100+ Driftless Region is on track to reach a donation total of over $200,000 dollars at the end of the year.
They will hold their next meeting on August 7 at Vernon Vineyards outside of Viroqua.
You can learn more about The Power of 100+ Driftless Region by visiting their or emailing them at powerof100driftless@gmail.com