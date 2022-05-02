Six Appeal vocal band coming to G-E-T Performing Arts Center

(WXOW) - A world renowned a capella group will be coming to the Gale Ettrick Trempealeau Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
Six Appeal vocal band will bring their energy and pizazz to the new center on May 7th.
The Minneapolis group won the title of National Harmony Sweepstakes Champions in 2012. In spring of 2018, they traveled to Moscow where they won the Grand Prize title in the world's largest a cappella competition.
The group is made up of six members with a wide range of songs, talent, and voices.
Representatives from the G-E-T Performing Arts Center are excited to have more concerts like this one in the brand new center. They have many more shows on the horizon featuring students and pros alike.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, head over to G-E-T PAC | Home (getpac.org)