Something for everyone at 19th Storytelling Festival

(WXOW) - Stories will come to life this weekend at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.
The La Crosse Storytelling Festival takes place on Friday and Saturday. The event enters year 19 with all different types of tales to enjoy.
Friday night will be all about the spooky stories that are sure to give you the chills. Listen to the different tales from the Bluff Country Tale Spinners.
Saturday morning is all for the kids and families. Hans Mayer will bring some music to the party and storyteller Kay Weeden will share stories. The Morning Children's Program is free. No reservations are required.
Afternoon programs will follow, starting at 2:00 p.m. with a variety of different storytellers.
Even Cabaret begins at 5:30 p.m. with a chance for you to share your story. Storyteller Jeff Doyle will cap off the night.
For ticket information and a full schedule, head to Storytelling Festival 2022 | Pump House Regional Arts Center (thepumphouse.org)