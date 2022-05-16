"Something to Believe In" for La Crosse Symphony Orchestra's 2022-23 season

(WXOW) - Enjoy six nights of entertainment with the theme 'Something to Believe in' all put on by the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.
The orchestra released its 2022-2023 season which features a vibrant array of performers and musical pieces.
Maestro Alexander Platt joined Daybreak to discuss the new season and the first concert.
See the full lineup below:
October 22, 2022: “Autumn Homecoming” with Igor Pikayzen
November 12, 2022: “Made in America” with Drew Petersen
December 16 and 17, 2022: “An American Christmas” with Coulee Classic Barbershop Quartet and the La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestra
March 18, 2023: “Romeo and Juliet and Rising Stars!”
April 15, 2023: “Modern Broadway: A Symphonic Journey” with hosts and narrators Dustin and Dominique Luecke
May 6, 2023: “Springtime in Paris” with Michelle Cann'
For tickets, visit Season Tickets 2022-2023 Form - La Crosse Symphony Orchestra