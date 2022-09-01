 Skip to main content
Sparta Area Theatre to put on "Harvey"

(WXOW) - A man befriends an imaginary giant rabbit in the Sparta Area Theatre & Arts Guild's latest production. 

The organization will put on "Harvey" later this September at the Sparta Eagles Club.

Skipp Ryba will play Elwood in the performances. He joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about the role and upcoming shows.

Elwood P. Dowd is a wealthy drunk who starts having visions of a giant rabbit named Harvey.

Dowd lives with his sister and her daughter. His sister worries that Elwood has gone insane. This comedic play follows Elwood's experiences with Harvey as family tries to get a grip on him.

Tickets are $13, $10 for seniors, military or Eagle's members, $8 for students and kids over $3, and $5 for SATAG members. 

You can find more information and ticket prices right here Harvey | Facebook

