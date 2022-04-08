Special guests look to dazzle at "Just My Imagination" concert

(WXOW) - Viterbo University will host a special concert on Friday night featuring some special guests.
"Just My Imagination" will feature New York City musicians Dave Marck and Tim Harrison. The concert will feature a mixture of jazz, Brazilian, gospel, country, and much more.
Vocalist Dee McMillan will also perform with the group.
Tickets are $15 plus taxes and fees. Masks are recommended.
All proceeds will benefit Viterbo's Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs.
Order tickets by contacting the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or viterbo.edu/tickets.