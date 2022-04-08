 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special guests look to dazzle at "Just My Imagination" concert

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - Viterbo University will host a special concert on Friday night featuring some special guests.

Dave Marck and Tim Harrison

"Just My Imagination" will feature New York City musicians Dave Marck and Tim Harrison. The concert will feature a mixture of jazz, Brazilian, gospel, country, and much more. 

Vocalist Dee McMillan will also perform with the group. 

Tickets are $15 plus taxes and fees. Masks are recommended. 

All proceeds will benefit Viterbo's Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs. 

Order tickets by contacting the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or viterbo.edu/tickets

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you