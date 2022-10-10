Spooktacular Haunted House coming to La Crescent

(WXOW) - Ghouls and ghosts will fill Bauer's Greenhouse that last two weekends in October.
The market, which is known for its apples, will provide scares and fun for the community. The Spooktacular Haunted House returns the October 21st weekend.
Organizer Shane Buros joined Daybreak to talk about the fun in store that is raising funds for a couple important causes in the La Crescent community.
The haunted house opens on October 21st. It'll run 6-9 p.m. the 21st, 22nd, 28th, and 29th.
An 'all abilities haunt' will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. It will be a fully accessible and fun haunted house. The strobe lights and scary figures will not be in attendance for this event or the 'Kid's Day' event from 10 until 2 on October 29th.
Proceeds go toward Enchanted Performances which provides support to families battling cancer. They will also go to the La Crescent band. Concessions will be available.
Tickets are $5. Fast passes are also available for $10.