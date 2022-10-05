Spooky stories come to Pump House on Saturday

(WXOW) - Scary tales and stories come to life this Saturday over at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.
The Bluff Country Tale Spinners will host 'Scary Stories On A Spooky Night."
Terry Visger joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about this night of tall tales.
She tells News 19 that eight different storytellers will take the stage. Some will even provide true stories from people who once called La Crosse home.
Performances are recommended for teens and older. Kids are allowed if they can handle the scares!
Tickets are $15. You can get your tickets at the door or at Scary Stories on a Spooky Night | Pump House Regional Arts Center (thepumphouse.org)