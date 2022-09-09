Sports cards, memorabilia come to Valley View Mall next weekend

(WXOW) - Sports card collectors and fans can look forward to different vendors from all over the Midwest this month.
The 2nd annual La Crosse Area Sports Cards and Collectibles Show comes to Valley View Mall the weekend of September 16th.
Collectors will be able to browse different cards, coins, collectibles, memorabilia and more. Organizer Dave Kish says the three day event will offer more than just sports items as well.
Products from different fantasy games like Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon will also be on hand.
The show will take place in a vacant store near the GameStop and Gloria Jeans. Signs will be posted.
The three day event runs 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.
It is free and open to all.
A trade night will take place on Friday at Badger Sports Shop in Onalaska. That will run from seven until midnight.
