Spring brings reemergence of different insects amid 'No Mow May' discussion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the city of La Crosse debates implementing "No Mow May," the different insects and pollinators this measure aims to protect are now just re-emerging.
In the Pupating Lab at UW-La Crosse, scientists are studying the different behaviors and characteristics of these creatures.
They're also getting a closer look at how they impact humans on multiple levels. From culture, to art, and even war, insects having an interesting relationship with people and even other animals.
Researchers hope the more people understand these insects, the more they will be protected as they reappear right now.
Barrett Klein is a biology, entomology and animal behavior professor at UW-La Crosse. He suggests taking up a movement like 'No Mow May' as a way we can help different insects come back to the mix.
"Forgo the lawn! You don't need a monocultural of green law but rather cultivate native species and that kind of biodiversity really excites an amazing influx of friendly insects," said Klein.
Klein also recommends planting native flowers and plants around this time like a butterfly garden. One more step you can take is by ditching pesticides.
"Neonicotinoids is a known hazard affecting adversely the development and behavior of different pollinating insects like bees."
Klein suggests these steps can help foster a healthy environment where wildlife, big and small, can thrive.
Keep your eyes for insects during this time. Myrick Park offers a great view of these different species like honey bees, paper wasps, and even butterflies enjoying the environment once again.