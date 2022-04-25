Steppin' Out In Pink early bird registration starts Monday, April 25

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Early bird registration for this year's Steppin' Out In Pink event starts Monday, April 25.
The special sign-up of $20 runs through June 30.
The event is scheduled for Spetember 10 at a new location for 2022-Riverside Park.
The 4.5 mile non-competitive walk raises money in support of breast cancer research at Gundersen Health System's Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care.
The walk is open to people of all ages and abilities.
There is also a virtual walk that can be completed between September 1-10.