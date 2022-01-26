Storm clean-up to start next week at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge

(WXOW) - U.S. Fish and Wildlife will begin cleaning up storm debris next week at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge.
Staff will be helping pick up different trees and branches from the winter derecho that were scattered on roads and trails. Crews will be using heavy machinery to remove the debris and burn it. Work is expected to begin Monday.
Portions of different trails and roads will be closed while work is ongoing. No specific route closures have been announced at this time. The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge will provide updates to media and on their social media on those closures.