 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills from 20 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Storm clean-up to start next week at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - U.S. Fish and Wildlife will begin cleaning up storm debris next week at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge. 

Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge

Staff will be helping pick up different trees and branches from the winter derecho that were scattered on roads and trails. Crews will be using heavy machinery to remove the debris and burn it. Work is expected to begin Monday. 

Portions of different trails and roads will be closed while work is ongoing. No specific route closures have been announced at this time. The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge will provide updates to media and on their social media on those closures. 

Tags

Recommended for you