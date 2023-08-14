Studying up on school bus safety

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As students head back to school the Wisconsin State Patrol wants parents and drivers to study up on some school bus safety lessons.
Wisconsin law requires drivers to use extra caution around school buses. Drivers must stop at least 20 feet away from a bus when red warning lights are flashing and the stop sign is out.
Senior Trooper Matt Chambers with the Wisconsin State Patrol says last year there were over 1,000 citations issued for drivers failing to stop when bus lights were flashing. He adds, "Part of the reason law enforcement is taking that so seriously is that there were 633 crashes, a little more, involving buses last year. And that included 85 injuries."
The Wisconsin State Patrol also has some lessons to help your student stay safe around school buses.
"Kids that are waiting for buses, just to remind them to stay 3 big steps away from the curb, just so as school buses are pulling up everyone is safe in that situation. And then as well, make sure the driver, before crossing, the bus driver themselves can see your child cross. We recommend 7 big steps in front of the bus so the bus driver can see them."
Chambers says the most important lesson is one they've probably heard before: to always look both ways before crossing the street.
For parents who are concerned about putting their kids on the bus, Chambers says statistics show children are 70% more likely to make it safely to school on a school bus than a vehicle. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the person most likely to be injured in a school bus crash are drivers and passengers of vehicles that strike the bus or are struck by the bus.
Chambers says while the most important thing is making sure every child makes it to school safely, the penalty is also a big deterrent: a $326 dollar fine and 4 demerit points on your driving record.
Parents should also make sure that any children who might be new drivers are also aware of these laws.
"We're always in a hurry, especially in the morning. You've got your cup of coffee, your kids are running late, they're making you late, you're late to work, but it's more important that instead of hurrying we're paying attention and we're watching out for those kids that are out in the road and in other vehicles." Chambers simplifies it, "Just pay attention, slow down."
School buses are the only type of vehicle with a specific color required by state law in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The yellow paint is required so that buses are more visible to other drivers.