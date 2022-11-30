Support area kids by decorating a Christmas tree

(WXOW) - Holidays in the Park will illuminate Holmen's Halfway Creek Park from December 3 until January 1.
In order to do so, businesses, organizations, and families are invited to purchase and decorate a Christmas tree for the Holmen Area Rotary Club's Christmas Tree Trimming Contest.
Bob Buck joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about the contest and how community members can get involved.
"It's a great way to show off your tree trimming skills," said Buck. "You sponsor a tree. You come on out and you should us what you've got!"
The deadline to purchase and decorate a tree is coming up fast. You can purchase a tree up until December 2. To purchase and decorate a tree, click here.
The opening ceremony that will illuminate the trees takes place on Saturday, December 3 around 5:30 p.m. following the Jinglefest Parade.
"The public comes down. They observe the trees, and they can vote for their favorite," said Buck. "It's just a dollar a vote and the Rotary Club will be there Saturday evenings to collect your votes, or you can do it via Venmo."
Rotarians will be at the park from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on Saturday evenings to collect votes and serve hot cocoa. You can also vote on Venmo @holmen-rotary.
The trees that receive the most votes in each category will win a special $250 donation toward the Dave & Barb Skogen Holmen Boys and Girls Club.