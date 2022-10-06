Support families battling breast cancer at 'Think Pink Color Fun Run'

(WXOW) - This Saturday, Lake Winona will illuminate with pink and other bright colors for a fun run/walk.
The Winona Health Foundation will host the second annual Think Pink Color Fun Run/Walk.
Miss Winona, Mikaela Mohr, joined Daybreak on Thursday morning to talk about the event. The run/walk is a fundraiser to help community members currently battling cancer.
All money raised will go toward the Winona Health Foundation's Breast Cancer Fund. This helps victims currently with expenses not covered by insurance.
Items like gas cards are important to those facing breast cancer and can go a long way.
The fun run/walk is also meant to appreciate caregivers, family members, and friends who are affected by a diagnosis. Family activities like face painting, bounce houses, music, mascot relay, chalk, and more.
The 5k is untimed. It's open to all. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. Kickoff starts at 10:00 a.m. Meet in the Winona Health parking lot by Unity Park.
To sign up for the run, head to Think Pink Color Fun Run/Walk (runsignup.com)
To learn more about the Winona Health Foundation, visit Winona Health Foundation