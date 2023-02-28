"The Pillowman" pushes boundaries, offers dark humor

(WXOW) - A writer comes to terms with the difference between law and justice after his short stories draw similarities to a number of child-murders in town.
That's the premise of the play opening at the Commonweal Theatre this weekend.
The apprentices of the theatre will have their moment to bring this Martin McDonagh play to life.
Grace Cummings joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about the capstone show.
"It is a very dark, gruesome comedy," said the actress. "It really pushes the line of what is funny, like what is funny about the grotesque."
Four actors will bring to life this darkly comedic dystopian tale. Cummings says their team has been working hard over the last 13 months on perfecting this intriguing script.
She says it will make the audience think and laugh throughout the show.
"You tend to laugh at these really grotesque things which is something that is so interesting about this script, something that Martin McDonagh, the playwright, is very good at, like, "Wow! this is terrible, but I can't help but laugh at it," said Cummings.
It is for mature audiences. Cummings recommends kids 16 and up attend the show.
The show begins this Friday and runs until March 19th.
Find showtimes and tickets right here The Pillowman | Commonweal Theatre.