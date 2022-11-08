The power of the brain and reducing pain

(WXOW) - Medical experts continue to examine ways to solving pain within the body.
On Tuesday, injury prevention personal trainer Mischelle Lee joined Daybreak to talk about this concept and some simple exercises to try out.
"Pain doesn't start in your elbow," said Lee. "Pain starts in the brain. Say it [elbow] gets hurt, it sends a message to the brain."
Mischelle's methods are being utilized for both Winona State University and Aquinas High School football teams.
Her exercises increase flexibility and mobility in order to help optimize their entire body.
"I do different eye exercises because the eyes are the vessel to your brain and they help eliminate pain," said Lee.
Lee also encourages different breathing exercises. Doing a simple breath hold for 15 seconds daily can help increase your range of motion.
Try this tongue exercise out to increase mobility and flexibility.
Step 1) Open your mouth.
Step 2) Move your head side to side and lead with your eyes. (This will give you a better range of motion.
Step 3) Once you've done that a couple times, put your tongue on the roof of your mouth. Place tongue just before teeth. (Tongue should be on roof and not touching teeth.)
Step 4) Repeat step 2 now.
Step 5) You should feel a greater range of motion in how far back you can look.
"The tongue sends a message to our brain to help move the head more efficiently," said Lee. "It also sends a message down to the diaphragm... to help it move better when you breathe."
For more information and tips, visit Body by Mischelle | La Crosse WI | Facebook