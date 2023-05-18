Theatre du Mississippi presents "Angel Street" this weekend

(WXOW) - Jack and Bella Manningham uncover the mystery of a brutal murder that happened in their new home many years ago.
That's the premise for the play "Angel Street." The play is set in 1880s London, England.
"It is a murder mystery, so there's a mystery that needs to be solved," said Actress Lacey Korb. "For those who are watching, you can play along and piece it together."
Theatre Du Mississippi will put on the play this weekend only at Winona Senior High School.
Kara Eggers and Lacey Korb joined Daybreak on Thursday with a preview of the production.
Korb will portray Bella in the performances.
"She has a lot interplay, a lot to worry about, and her marriage is not quite where it should be, but I keep trying to fix it," said Korb.
Performances will be on Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. A 2:00 p.m. performance will take place on Saturday.
Tickets are available at Chapter 2 Book Stores or on Eventbrite for $15. You can also purchase tickets at the door for $20.
Learn more about Theatre du Mississippi right here: Theatre du Mississippi – Winona, Minnesota