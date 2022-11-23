Think local on 'Small Business Saturday'

(WXOW) - Shoppers have their eyes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ahead of the holiday season, but they should consider another important shopping day in the middle.
Downtown Mainstreet Inc. Events and Promotions Coordinator Marissa Mundinger joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about the importance of thinking local this weekend.
"Small Business Saturday is a shopping event that was founded by American Express about 12 years ago and it encourages communities to shop small," said Mundinger.
In 2011, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day, and officials in all 50 states participate.
Today, many of our local communities participate with special events like Winona, Viroqua, Prairie du Chien, Coon Valley, and more.
"These businesses rely on the communities around us to make that huge impact during the holiday season by shopping small," said Mundinger.
Jewelry stores, retailers, home decor, restaurants and more fill downtown La Crosse.
Shoppers can also purchase a Downtown Mainstreet Inc. gift card which is good at over 80 stores for those picky people to find gifts for. Learn more here.