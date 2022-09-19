 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Areas Of Fog This Morning...

Fog has developed across portions of the area early this morning.
The fog was locally dense at some locations, more so near water
and other low lying areas.

Early morning motorists should be prepared for reduced
visibilities at times, especially if traveling along I-90 and
I-94. Slow down, use your low beam headlights, and allow extra
time to reach you destination.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility 1/4 to 1/2 mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd and
Chickasaw Counties. In Minnesota, Houston County. In
Wisconsin, La Crosse, Monroe and Juneau Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Tickets going fast for Oktoberfest Ladies Day Luncheon

  • Updated
  • 0

It takes place Monday, October 3rd at The Waterfront's Cargill Room.

(WXOW) - Men and women will gather to celebrate a successful Oktoberfest at the 2022 Ladies Day Luncheon.

Tickets going fast for Oktoberfest Ladies Day Luncheon

It takes place Monday, October 3rd at The Waterfront's Cargill Room. 

A social hour runs from 11 until noon. Then, the luncheon begins with a program. It run until 1:30 p.m.

2019-2020 Mrs. Oktoberfest Darryle Clott joined Daybreak on Monday to talk about the popular event.

"If you want to come and feel inspired, come and hear Misty," said Clott about the keynote speaker for the luncheon. "It's just fun. We'll also have Crazy George who is our accordion player... and everyone gets to meet the new, 2023 royal family." 

Misty Lown will serve as the keynote speaker. Misty is the creator of Misty's Dance Unlimited and the recent author of the book, "One Small Yes." 

Tickets are $40 before Tuesday, September 20. After Tuesday, they increase to $50. 

"It's just a wonderful event," said Clott.

Order your tickets at oktoberfestusa.com

