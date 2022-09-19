Tickets going fast for Oktoberfest Ladies Day Luncheon

(WXOW) - Men and women will gather to celebrate a successful Oktoberfest at the 2022 Ladies Day Luncheon.
It takes place Monday, October 3rd at The Waterfront's Cargill Room.
A social hour runs from 11 until noon. Then, the luncheon begins with a program. It run until 1:30 p.m.
2019-2020 Mrs. Oktoberfest Darryle Clott joined Daybreak on Monday to talk about the popular event.
"If you want to come and feel inspired, come and hear Misty," said Clott about the keynote speaker for the luncheon. "It's just fun. We'll also have Crazy George who is our accordion player... and everyone gets to meet the new, 2023 royal family."
Misty Lown will serve as the keynote speaker. Misty is the creator of Misty's Dance Unlimited and the recent author of the book, "One Small Yes."
Tickets are $40 before Tuesday, September 20. After Tuesday, they increase to $50.
"It's just a wonderful event," said Clott.
Order your tickets at oktoberfestusa.com.