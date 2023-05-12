 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tickets on sale Friday for Altra Rocks Act II at Copeland Park

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - Copeland Park will fill with the sounds of 90s rock and roll in August. 

Tickets on sale Friday for Altra Rocks Act II at Copeland Park

Altra Rocks Act II will bring Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray, Tonic, and Fastball to La Crosse for one night. 

Fans can jam out to hit songs like "Hey Jealousy," "If You Could Only See," "The Way," and "Every Morning" that Thursday night. 

The show takes place August 31. 

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12. 

More information on the bands and tickets are located right here

See ACT I's lineup right here

An announcement for ACT III is expected by the week of May 15.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you