Tickets on sale Friday for Altra Rocks Act II at Copeland Park

(WXOW) - Copeland Park will fill with the sounds of 90s rock and roll in August.
Altra Rocks Act II will bring Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray, Tonic, and Fastball to La Crosse for one night.
Fans can jam out to hit songs like "Hey Jealousy," "If You Could Only See," "The Way," and "Every Morning" that Thursday night.
The show takes place August 31.
Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12.
An announcement for ACT III is expected by the week of May 15.